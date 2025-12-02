Dart (concussion) completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown while gaining 20 rushing yards on four attempts in Monday's 33-15 loss to New England.

Dart returned from a two-game absence after clearing the league's concussion protocol in order to reclaim his starting gig ahead of Monday's primetime tilt. The rookie signal-caller was understandably conservative from the pocket -- after already being checked for a possible concussion four times since the preseason -- finishing with the second-lowest passing yardage total through eight starts. The Ole Miss product also recorded his lowest carry total while failing to extend his rushing touchdown streak to six games. Dart has been a fantasy revelation in his first year as a pro, generating 1,893 yards from scrimmage with 18 touchdowns to five turnovers heading into the Giants' Week 14 bye. The dual-threat quarterback will look to build confidence in a favorable home matchup against the Commanders when play resumes on Sunday, Dec. 14.