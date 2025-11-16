The Giants have advised Dart (concussion) -- who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers -- to exercise more caution with when and how frequently he scrambles once he returns to the field, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dart entered concussion protocol shortly after taking a big hit in the third quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Bears, when he fumbled at the end of a seven-yard run. Though he's now been diagnosed with a concussion for the first time in 2025, Dart has been evaluated for concussions on four total occasions since the beginning of the preseason, which has prompted the Giants to be more strident in their request for the quarterback to modify his approach to running. To that end, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney has been educating Dart with videos of other running quarterbacks, pointing out the difference between being reckless and acting in self-preservation. Ultimately, any change in approach will have to be a conscious choice on the part of Dart, whose aggressiveness as a runner thus far has undoubtedly enhanced his fantasy appeal. Through his first seven starts, Dart has turned in respectable production as a passer (202.2 yards per game, 10:3 TD:INT), but his numbers as a runner (45.3 yards per game, seven scores) have been the major driver of his value. Dart appears to be making good progress through the five-step concussion protocol and could be back in action for Week 12 in Detroit, but if he heeds the advice from the coaching staff and scales back his running, he may not represent as bankable of a fantasy option as he had been prior to suffering the concussion.