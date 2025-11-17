Dart remains in the league's concussion protocol, but the Giants are optimistic he'll be able to return in time for next Sunday's game against the Lions, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Dart missed the Week 11 loss to the Packers and has been checked for a concussion four times already this season, but it sounds like there's a chance the rookie quarterback will be back under center for Week 12 in Detroit. In Dart's absence against Green Bay, Jameis Winston made the start and completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 201 scoreless yards and one interception. If Dart is unable to play against the Lions, Winston would likely make another start.