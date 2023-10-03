Thibodeaux recorded two sacks and a defensed pass in a Week 4 Monday night loss to the Seahawks.
New York struggled in almost all facets of the game in the ugly loss, but Thibodeaux at least provided a bright spot with the first multi-sack game of his career. He could have had an even bigger performance if he had been able to reel in a Geno Smith pass that he batted down and bobbled in the second quarter on a play that had the potential to end up as a pick-six. Thibodeaux may be coming on as a pass rusher -- after finishing with four sacks over 14 games as a rookie last year, he now was three sacks across his past two contests in 2023.
More News
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Records first sack of campaign•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Notches sack in preseason debut•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Comes on strong late in season•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Posts another strong performance•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Good to play Week 16•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime•