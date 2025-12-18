default-cbs-image
Thibodeaux (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux has been sidelined for the team's last four contests while nursing a shoulder issue, and he has yet to return to practice. If the 25-year-old is going to play in Week 16, he'll likely have to return to practice in some capacity before Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.

