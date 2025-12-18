Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Unavailable for practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thibodeaux (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thibodeaux has been sidelined for the team's last four contests while nursing a shoulder issue, and he has yet to return to practice. If the 25-year-old is going to play in Week 16, he'll likely have to return to practice in some capacity before Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.
