The Giants signed Cager off their practice squad Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

The Giants have used the maximum allotment of three elevations from the practice squad on Cager, meaning a move to the active roster was required for him to be available moving forward. With Daniel Bellinger (eye) sidelined, Cager has been New York's primary tight end the last two contests, earning at least 66 percent of the snaps per game and combined for a 4-29-1 line on five targets. Expect Cager to continue getting most of the TE snaps between him, Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick on Thursday at Dallas.