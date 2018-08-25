Giants' Odell Beckham: Doesn't play Friday
Beckham didn't play in Friday's preseason game versus the Jets.
Beckham has been treated with kid gloves during exhibition season, which was the result of spending much of the offseason in recovery mode from surgery on his left ankle last October. He has otherwise been a full participant in practice, meaning he'll be looking to replicate the 90-1,300-10 (at least) lines from the first three years of his career.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Uncertain to face Jets•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: No action Friday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: On track to rest Friday night•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play in exhibition opener•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Starts as full participant•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Likely to gain full clearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...