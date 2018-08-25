Giants' Odell Beckham: Doesn't play Friday

Beckham didn't play in Friday's preseason game versus the Jets.

Beckham has been treated with kid gloves during exhibition season, which was the result of spending much of the offseason in recovery mode from surgery on his left ankle last October. He has otherwise been a full participant in practice, meaning he'll be looking to replicate the 90-1,300-10 (at least) lines from the first three years of his career.

