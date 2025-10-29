Adebo (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Adebo was already expected to miss multiple weeks with the sprained MCL he suffered in Week 7 at Denver, so it's not a surprise to see he's still not in football shape just yet. Unless he manages to return to practice Thursday or Friday, he figures to be sidelined in Week 9 versus the 49ers.