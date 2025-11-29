Adebo (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Stanford product missed the Giants' last five games due to a sprained MCL, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he'll return Monday night. Adebo is one of New York's top boundary corners, recording 48 total tackles and four passes defended across just seven appearances this season. Now fully healthy, he's expected to start opposite Cor'Dale Flott in the Giants' secondary in Week 13.