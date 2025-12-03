default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Adebo tallied 10 tackles (eight solo) during the Giants' loss versus the Patriots on Monday.

Adebo had been sidelined for the past five games with a sprained MCL and struggled in his return, as Drake Maye completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 95 yards and a touchdown when targeting him. However, Adebo did manage to rack up double-digit tackles for the second time this season. The 26-year-old will look to have a bounce-back performance Week 15 versus Washington following the team's upcoming bye.

More News