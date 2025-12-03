Adebo tallied 10 tackles (eight solo) during the Giants' loss versus the Patriots on Monday.

Adebo had been sidelined for the past five games with a sprained MCL and struggled in his return, as Drake Maye completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 95 yards and a touchdown when targeting him. However, Adebo did manage to rack up double-digit tackles for the second time this season. The 26-year-old will look to have a bounce-back performance Week 15 versus Washington following the team's upcoming bye.