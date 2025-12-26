Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's Week 17 clash against Las Vegas.

Nunez-Roches has missed New York's past two games while managing ankle and toe injuries. He logged an LP/DNP/LP practice progression this week and has been given a chance of returning to action Sunday. Nunez-Roches has made five starts across the nine games he's been been healthy enough to play in this season.