Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Inactive with ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches will miss his third consecutive game with persistent ankle and toe injuries. Darius Alexander is set to start at defensive end opposite Chauncey Golston yet again as the 2-13 Giants square off against the 2-13 Raiders in a game that will likely decide the No. 1 overall pick.
