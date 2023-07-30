Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Sunday that Nunez-Roches (concussion) will be out at practice in a non-contact jersey, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Nunez-Roches was involved in a car accident Tuesday but escaped serious injury. He will return as a full participant once he clears concussion protocols. Nunez-Roches signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Giants in March after registering 33 tackles and two sacks in 17 games for the Buccaneers last season.
