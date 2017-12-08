Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Week 14
Shepard (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Practicing both Thursday and Friday, Shepard appears poised to play through a hamstring concern. If active Week 14, he'll serve as a top option for Eli Manning versus a Dallas defense that has allowed two touchdowns to wideouts in each of the last three games.
