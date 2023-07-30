Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Shepard (knee) will be activated from the PUP list Sunday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Shepard will join the Giants for his first practice since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in a Sept. 26 loss to the Cowboys and later undergoing surgery. The wideout has been limited to just 10 regular-season appearances over the past two years, after a torn Achilles' tendon previously spelled an early end to his 2021 campaign. Due in no small part to his poor track record on the health front, Shepard settled for a one-year, $1.32 million contract with the Giants and may be forced to battle for a spot in a New York receiver group that lacks an obvious No. 1 option but has plenty of depth. Offseason pickup Parris Campbell likely represents Shepard's primary competition for reps in the slot while Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) recovers from an ACL tear of his own.