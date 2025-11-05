Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Johnson has taken full advantage of his 33 targets over the last six games, hauling in 20 for 190 yards and five touchdowns. All of them have come with rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart directing the offense, but Johnson now is dealing with a health concern. Johnson's status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday in Chicago.