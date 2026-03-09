default-cbs-image
Johnson (illness) faces added target competition after the Giants signed Isaiah Likely to a three-year, $40 million contract Monday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Johnson, a 2024 fourth-round pick, emerged as New York's clear top tight end in 2025 while securing 45 of 74 targets for 528 and five touchdowns across 15 regular-season appearances, but Likely's contract and familiarity with new head coach John Harbaugh make him the favorite to lead the position in pass-catching reps. That said, Johnson figures to remain in a significant role on offense and the Giants made it a priority to re-sign blocking specialist Chris Manhertz prior to the start of free agency. It won't be surprising if New York deploys a heavy rotation at right end during the 2026 season. Johnson missed the final two games of 2025 due to an illness but should be fully healthy to begin offseason activities.

