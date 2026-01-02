Johnson (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson didn't practice this week and will now miss a second straight game to close out his second pro season. He played in each of the first 15 games, catching 45 of 74 targets for 528 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson probably did enough to keep his starting job in 2026, but things can always change if the Giants fall in love with a free agent or draft pick.