Robinson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie slot receiver felt tightness in his hamstring Wednesday and was held out of practice Thursday, but coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Robinson is "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday. Despite seeing only five targets the past two games -- his first two NFL starts -- Robinson has now played more than two-thirds of offensive snaps in three straight appearances and seems locked in as a key part of the Giants' low-volume passing game. Darius Slayton has also been a regular for about a month now, while the other WR spot still appears contested between Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Hodgins and (maybe) Marcus Johnson.