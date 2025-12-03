site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ian Wheeler: Cut from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Saints cut Wheeler from the practice squad Tuesday.
Wheeler was signed to the practice squad last week. He's never appeared in a regular-season NFL contest.
