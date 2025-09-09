Stoll reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Stoll was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals, failing to record any stats while playing 18 snaps on offense. Additionally, the tight end added a tackle on punt coverage while logging nine snaps with the special-teams unit. Stoll can be elevated two more times this year before New Orleans would have to officially sign him to the active roster.