Wingard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Wingard began the regular season on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury during training camp in late July. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 22, and he has a chance at making his 2024 regular-season debut Sunday after logging a full practice Friday. Wingard played in all 17 regular-season games for Jacksonville in 2023 and accumulated 45 tackles (35 solo), two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Won't return for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Limited in practice•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Downgraded to out for Week 8•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Questionable to play vs. Green Bay•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Gets okay to practice•