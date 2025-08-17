Thomas caught two of four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against the Saints. He also rushed once for two yards.

Thomas played two drives and worked as the top target for Trevor Lawrence over that span, especially in the absence of rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter (upper body). Expectations for Thomas are sky high after a 1,282-yard, 10-touchdown rookie regular season. The Jaguars will wrap up preseason play with a trip to Miami on Saturday.