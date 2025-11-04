Thomas sustained a low-grade high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 30-29 overtime win over the Raiders, but the Jaguars have optimism that he'll be able to play through the injury Week 10 in Houston, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though high-ankle sprains almost always cause players to miss at least one game, Thomas appears to have a realistic chance at avoiding an absence since his injury looks to be of the mild variety. Even so, Thomas' practice activity is expected to be affected this week, and unless he upgrades to full participation by Friday, he'll likely take a designation into Sunday. In response to seeing its receiver depth take significant hits of late with Travis Hunter (knee) moving to injured reserve last week, Tim Patrick (knee) sitting out the Week 9 win and Thomas and Dyami Brown (concussion) both exiting the contest early, the Jaguars acquired Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders on Tuesday. Meyers is likely to eventually settle in as the Jaguars' primary option in the slot while Hunter is out for at least three more games, though Meyers could initially see more reps on the perimeter this Sunday if Thomas is unable to play.