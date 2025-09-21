Thomas secured two of six targets for 55 yards in the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Thomas endured another lackluster afternoon on a day when Trevor Lawrence continued to struggle with play-to-play consistency. However, the talented second-year wideout still managed to finish second in receiving yards on the afternoon for Jacksonville courtesy of a critical and team-high 46-yard catch with two minutes remaining to set up a game-winning 10-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne on the next play. While the noteworthy reception propped up Thomas' fantasy day to an extent, he'll still take just a 7-115-1 line on 25 targets through three games into a Week 4 road matchup against the 49ers next Sunday.