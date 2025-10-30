Thomas (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Thomas was one of three Jaguars receivers who had his reps capped Thursday, with Travis Hunter (knee) and Tim Patrick (groin) joining him as limited participants. The second-year wideout has been using a harness to protect his injured right shoulder, but he still appears to be trending toward suiting up Sunday in Las Vegas. The Jaguars will reveal after Friday's practice whether Thomas carries an injury designation into the weekend.