Campbell had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 6-0 win against the Colts.

Campbell also added a pass defensed and remains tied for the team lead in sacks at seven with Yannick Ngakoue. Campbell has been limited at practice this week with an ankle injury, but he was similarly limited last week yet was able to play his usual snap share in Sunday's game. The 32-year-old appears on track to be available for Thursday's game at Tennessee.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...