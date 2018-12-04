Campbell had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 6-0 win against the Colts.

Campbell also added a pass defensed and remains tied for the team lead in sacks at seven with Yannick Ngakoue. Campbell has been limited at practice this week with an ankle injury, but he was similarly limited last week yet was able to play his usual snap share in Sunday's game. The 32-year-old appears on track to be available for Thursday's game at Tennessee.