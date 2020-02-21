Jaguars' Chris Conley: Has option picked up
The Jaguars have exercised their option on Conley's contract for 2020, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
This was an easy decision for the Jags after Conley tallied a career-high 775 yards in the first season of a two-year, $4.6 million contract. His production largely was a matter of playing a ton of snaps for a team that ranked ninth in pass play percentage (61.9), but the price tag is friendly even if Conley is nothing more than a low-end starter. With DJ Chark serving as the top outside receiver and Dede Westbrook seemingly locked into a slot role, it won't come as any surprise if Conley faces competition for his starting job from a free-agent signing or a draft pick in 2020.
