The Jaguars have exercised their option on Conley's contract for 2020, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

This was an easy decision for the Jags after Conley tallied a career-high 775 yards in the first season of a two-year, $4.6 million contract. His production largely was a matter of playing a ton of snaps for a team that ranked ninth in pass play percentage (61.9), but the price tag is friendly even if Conley is nothing more than a low-end starter. With DJ Chark serving as the top outside receiver and Dede Westbrook seemingly locked into a slot role, it won't come as any surprise if Conley faces competition for his starting job from a free-agent signing or a draft pick in 2020.