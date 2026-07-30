Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: Being eased in

Rodriguez (foot) has been cleared to practice, but the Jaguars intend to take a cautious approach with the running back's participation level early in training camp, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

"It's a long training camp," head coach Liam Coen said. "It's a long season. We're trying to get (Rodriguez) back, without any sort of hiccups or bumps." Bhayshul Tuten is getting an early opportunity to build rapport with the first-team offense for the Jaguars, who let Travis Etienne walk in free agency and added Rodriguez in the offseason. Rodriguez's regular-season availability isn't in question at the moment, but it may take a while for him to ramp up to full participation in training camp.