Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: Bouncing back from foot procedure

Rodriguez, who underwent a procedure on his left foot following an injury he sustained earlier in the Jaguars' offseason program, is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Per the report, Rodriguez, who has not participated in any of the team's OTAs, will miss this week's mandatory minicamp, which runs June 9-11. However, the running back has been able to rehab his foot injury at the Jaguars' facility and isn't expected to have any restrictions on his workload at the start of training camp. Once healthy, Rodriguez, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen are in line to compete for slotting in a Jacksonville backfield that bid adieu to Travis Etienne -- who recorded 260 carries in 17 regular-season games in 2025 -- this offseason via free agency.