default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lloyd recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against the Cardinals.

Lloyd had a quiet game from purely a tackle perspective and was surprisingly limited to only 76 percent of defensive snaps. However, he made up for that with the sack and half-sack in the second half, both of which led to punts. Lloyd has only seven stops combined across his last two games, so his trajectory will be worth monitoring.

More News