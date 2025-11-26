Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Gets after quarterback
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against the Cardinals.
Lloyd had a quiet game from purely a tackle perspective and was surprisingly limited to only 76 percent of defensive snaps. However, he made up for that with the sack and half-sack in the second half, both of which led to punts. Lloyd has only seven stops combined across his last two games, so his trajectory will be worth monitoring.
