Lloyd recorded 14 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Eagles.

Lloyd played a season-high 77 defensive snaps as the Jaguars gave up 210 rushing yards over 50 total carries in Week 4. As a result, the rookie linebacker notched his most productive tackling outing of the season. Lloyd has also played 100 percent of Jacksonville's defensive snaps over the last three weeks.

