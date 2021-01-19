It isn't clear Minshew has a future with the Jaguars, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Minshew went 1-7 as a starter in his second NFL season, though his passing stats -- 66.1 completion percentage, 6.9 YPA, 16:5 TD:INT -- show a degree of competence that wasn't matched by fellow Jaguars quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Jake Luton. The team is now expected to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, potentially leaving Minshew to compete with Luton for the backup job. The Jaguars figure to explore trade opportunities this offseason, so it's possible the 2019 sixth-round pick ends up on a new team for his third NFL campaign.