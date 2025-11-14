Long (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hip and knee injuries prevented Long from playing against the Texans in Week 10. It appears that he's past the knee issue, and his ability to return to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- indicates that he is progressing in his recovery from his hip injury. Long's practice participation Friday will determine whether he carries an injury designation into Sunday's tilt against the Chargers. Long has served as the Jaguars' TE1 since early October after Brenton Strange (hip) was placed on injured reserve. However, Strange's 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Wednesday, and his return would revert Long to the TE2 job. If Strange and Long are both unable to play Sunday, then Johnny Mundt and Quintin Morris would be the top options at tight end for the Jaguars.