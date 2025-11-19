Long (hip/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Long has missed back-to-back games due to a pair of injuries, but this marks his third consecutive limited practice session dating back to Week 11. That bodes well for Long's chances of being able to retake the field for Sunday's road matchup against the Cardinals. That said, if Brenton Strange (hip) is brought off IR in time to play Week 12, Long will stand to revert to the No. 2 role at tight end even if healthy.