Long caught all three of his targets for 23 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers.

Long has now caught five of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks while playing just 35 offensive snaps. Although the 27-year-old played fewer snaps (21) than Johnny Mundt (22) in Week 4, he appears to be emerging as Jacksonville's top reserve vertical-threat tight end. Long will likely retain a similar role in the Jaguars' Week 5 matchup with the Chiefs, working behind Brenton Strange.