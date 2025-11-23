Jaguars' Jarrian Jones: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The cornerback put in a week of limited practices after playing 46 defensive snaps and 11 special-teams snaps last week against the Chargers. Though Jones entered the day with a questionable tag, he appears to be good to go. Jones has played on at least 73 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last three games.
