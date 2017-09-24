Play

Nassib (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday for the Jaguars' Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars inked Nassib earlier in the week as a third quarterback, with his connection to coach Doug Marrone from the duo's Syracuse days likely factoring heavily into the signal caller's signing. Nassib could get a look at some point later this season in the event Blake Bortles' inconsistent ways prompt Marrone to go in a different direction under center, but for the time being, it looks like Nassib will be inactive when both Bortles and top backup Chad Henne are healthy.

