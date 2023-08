Abdullah practiced in an orange no-contact jersey Thursday as he makes his way through concussion protocols, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Abdullah is working to earn a role in Jacksonville's linebacker corps after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft. It's unclear when he suffered the concussion, but considering he's at least able to be on the field, he's likely in the final stages of the league's protocols.