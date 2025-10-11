Jaguars' Yasir Abdullah: Questionable for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abdullah (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Abdullah has been sidelined by the injury for the last two games but logged limited practice sessions throughout the week. He could return to his special teams role in Week 6.
