The Texans signed Johnson to their practice squad Thursday.

Though he wasn't able to make Houston's initial 53-man roster, Johnson will remain in the organization as a member of the practice squad. Any opportunities he gets to be a part of the gameday roster in 2025 will likely be for his work as a blocker -- Johnson has never gotten a carry over 67 career regular-season NFL games and has tallied just 19 receptions over that span.