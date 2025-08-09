Williams worked out with the Bears on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams is still searching for a team after he was released by the Saints in early March. He spent the last two seasons in New Orleans and had a reduced role behind Alvin Kamara in 2024, finishing with 48 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown while adding nine catches (on 11 targets) for 57 yards across 14 regular-season games. Roschon Johnson is working through a foot injury, so Williams would be in line to compete against Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer for a backup role behind D'Andre Swift if he catches on with the Bears.