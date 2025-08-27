The Titans signed Proche to the practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Proche signed with the Titans in March after spending after spending the last two seasons with the Browns. He entered training camp looking to carve a spot for himself on the Titans' 53-man roster as a return specialist, but fourth-round rookie Chimere Dike appears to be the man to handle those duties for the start of the regular season. Proche is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster should the Titans require depth at wide receiver and special teams.