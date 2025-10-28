The Giants hosted Johnson (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Chargers waived Johnson with an injury settlement in late August due to an undisclosed issue. The nature and severity of that injury wasn't announced, but it appears the 25-year-old wideout is fully healthy and seeking to join a team in need of pass-catching depth. Johnson played in one regular-season game for the Chargers in 2024, when he played one snap on offense and three on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise.