Smith, who was released by the Giants on Aug. 11 with an injury settlement, had a workout with the Jets on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith was placed on the Giants' injured reserve Aug. 4 after sustaining a knee injury during the early stages of training camp. Reaching an injury settlement allows Smith to explore his options once healthy. His first quest to get back on an NFL roster unfolded in New York via his workout with the Jets, with whom he spent his first four years in the league.