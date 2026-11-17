Jones (shoulder) reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jones was elevated to the active roster to help fill in for Jordan Addison (thumb) and Jauan Jennings (calf) in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Packers, but he didn't record any stats while playing six snaps on offense and 11 with the special-teams unit. The wide receiver also picked up a shoulder injury in the contest, and the severity of the injury is currently unknown. Jones has already been elevated three times, so Minnesota would have to officially sign him to the active roster in order for him to appear in another contest with the team this season.