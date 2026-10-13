Jones reverted to Minnesota's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones was elevated ahead of Sunday's Week 5 win over New Orleans and caught his only target for 32 yards on six offensive snaps. He also logged 11 snaps on special teams and recovered a fumble on kick coverage. Jones' opportunity was partly a result of Jordan Addison (hamstring) being inactive and Odell Beckham being a healthy scratch, so there's no guarantee that Jones will be elevated again Week 7 versus Indianapolis following Minnesota's Week 6 bye.