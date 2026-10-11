The Vikings elevated Jones from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

The Vikings elevated both Jones and Odell Beckham from the practice squad, giving the team insurance at wide receiver in case one or both of Justin Jefferson (ankle) or Jordan Addison (hamstring) cannot play against the Saints on Sunday. Jones played 14 snaps (three on offense, 11 on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise during the Vikings' Week 4 win over the Dolphins.