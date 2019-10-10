The Redskins signed Weah to the practice squad Thursday.

Weah has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2018. He'll now work to make the most of his opportunity on Washington's practices squad. For any chance of being promoted to the active roster later in the season, Weah will likely need to impress on special teams .

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories