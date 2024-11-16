Carlson was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Thus, Carlson will become the Jets' fourth starting kicker in as many weeks. With Spencer Shrader signed away from the team's practice squad by the Chiefs earlier this week, it stands to reason Carlson could be the team's starter for the immediate future, or at least until Greg Zuerlein (knee) potentially returns off injured reserve. Carlson was erratic in his first year with the Packers, but he was much better in his two starts with the 49ers earlier this year, making all five of his field-goal attempts while missing one of four extra-point attempts.